'The Gun Range Needs To Go': Residents Speak Out About CPD Gun Range

A Cincinnati Council committee heard testimony last week about the Cincinnati Police Department's gun range in Evendale and its negative impact on Lincoln Heights. Along with noise pollution, there is likely significant lead pollution on the gun range and the possibility of lead poisoning nearby.



Council Member P.G. Sittenfeld, who chaired the meeting, said Cincinnati Police Department has done nothing wrong, and it is working with council members on finding a solution.

The Hamilton County commissioners unanimously approved a resolution in September asking the city of Cincinnati to close the gun range.

Cincinnati officials have said they are not opposed to closing the Evendale gun range and selling the property. But the city wants help finding a new location for it and money to construct a new facility. That comes with a price of $5-9 million.

Joining Cincinnati Edition to discuss the gun range are Cincinnati Council Member Jan-Michele Kearney; Hamilton County Commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas; Village of Lincoln Heights Council Member and The Heights Movement Co-Founder Daronce Daniels; and The Heights Movement Board Member Carlton Collins.

